Video: ‘Ed Sheeran set to return to Croke Park in 2018’

BoyleSports have been forced to suspend betting on Ed Sheeran playing three nights at Croke Park in 2018 after a bet of €200 was placed on the Galway Girl singer in Dublin City centre on Thursday, April 20.

Sheeran, who only last week played two sold-out gigs at the 3Arena, had been initially installed at 9/2 on Wednesday to play three available concert dates at Croke Park in 2018.

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson, said: “It now looks like that Ed has already been booked for Croke Park in 2018 and after laying a bet of €200 in one of our Dublin City Centre shops on Thursday our traders have had no choice but to suspend the betting.

“Obviously someone knows more than we do about Croke Park’s concert arrangements for 2018 as a bet of €200 is rather large for this type of novelty betting.

“The one good thing is that disappointed Ed Sheeran fans that missed out on his sold-out 3 Arena gigs can rejoice as it now looks like he is set to return to Croke Park in 2018,” he added.