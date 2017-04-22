WATCH: Super fast 3 Counties Challenge gets underway in Tipperary

The annual Faugheen 5km road race commenced Outfield Sports 3 Counties Challenge in the Tipperary village on Friday evening (April 21).

Now in its 11th year, the first instalment of Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners five series race drew 90 athletes from across the south east, cheered on by club members, family and friends of all ages.

Sponsored by Fitzgerald Fleming Long Accountants in Carrick-on-Suir, the super-fast, flat race route afforded runners the opportunity to record personal best times.

Tipperary clubs represented included Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners, Clonmel AC, Dundrum AC, Fethard AC and Thurles Crokes AC.

Dundrum AC's Michael J. Ryan, Eamon Morrissey and Michael Ryan.

West Waterford AC's Damien Murphy (0:15:40, senior men) was first across the finish line, followed by St. Killian’s (Wexford) Niall Sheil (0:15:50, men’s over 40) and Waterford AC’s Hugo Blair (0:16:40, junior boys) respectively.

Tipperary results are as follows:

Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners

24th Andrew Downey (0:19:57, men’s over 40)

29th Miguel Ponce De Leon (0:20:23, men’s over 40)

41th Tina Walsh (0:21:46, senior ladies)

50th Tom Egan (0:22:26, men’s over 40)

52th Derek O’Dwyer (0:22:39, senior men)

59th Deirdre Walsh (0:23:42, ladies over 35)

67th Geraldine Houlihan (0:25:36, ladies over 50)

69th Ann Cronin (0:25:54, ladies over 50).

Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners athlete Derk O'Dwyer with Carrickbeg's Roseanna White.

Clonmel AC

14th Claire Annan (0:18:23, senior ladies)

18th Bohus Jarazek (0:18:59, men’s over 45)

22th Keely Tidswell (0:19:30, senior ladies)

33th John Perry (0:20:39 men’s over 45)

34th Kenny Brett (0:20:40, men’s over 40)

36th Angela Walsh (0:20:59, senior ladies)

55th Marlin Walsh (0:23:19, ladies over 50)

56th Julie Tideswell (0:23:24, ladies over 55)

74th Cathy Mansfield (0:26:54, ladies over 40)

75th Jo Brett (0:26:55, ladies over 40).

Thurles Crokes AC



4th Kevin Coleman (0:16:17, senior men)

20th Jacqueline Hughes (0:19:01, senior ladies).

Other results from Race 1 included 21st Eamon Morrissey from Dundrum AC (0:19:25, senior men), 35th Niamh Tebay from Waterford AC (0:20:53, senior ladies), 49th Roseanna White from Carrickbeg (0:22:25, senior ladies), 77th Ginny Hutton from Fethard AC (0:27:54, ladies over 50), and Fitness with Emer participants 53rd Emer O’Brien (0:22:48, ladies over 45), 72nd Michelle Russell (0:26:20, ladies over 35), 79th Melanie Ward (0:28:31, ladies over 40), 88th Mary Aine Casey (0:38:11, senior ladies) and 89th Josie Murphy (0:38:19, ladies over 45).

Race 2 is the Tom Jordan Memorial 5 mile in Portlaw on Friday, May 5.