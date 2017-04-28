Watch: Dramatic penalty shootout decides All-Tipperary Munster final

Borrisokane Community College dramatically won the all-Tipperary Munster Junior Trophy final 6-5 on penalties today (April 28), overcoming C.B.S. Secondary School from Carrick-on-Suir at Peake Villa’s Tower Grounds in Thurles.

The under 17 showpiece finished stalemate after extra time, despite both sides having their lion’s share of chances to break the deadlock.

A defensive masterclass by C.B.S. resisted counter-attacking Borrisokane in the opening 40 minutes, with David Kelly and Noel Obilor doubling up on thundering Owen Usman down the left wing.

Ciaran Power acted as a shield for Carrick-on-Suir's defence, dropping back beside captain Lee Costello when Noel Obilor bossed the danger zone from flank to flank.

C.B.S. keeper Zach Ellis pulled off a tremendous save from a Neil Connelly free kick, and always looked assured when Borrisokane’s menacing trio – Connelly, Jack Daly and Nathan Lynch- preyed on goal.

C.B.S. unleashed their fire power in the second half. A Dylan Wall free from the left was parried by Borrisokane shot stopper Eoghan Tinkler into the path of Lee Costello who agonisingly saw his touch go wide from close range.

Centre back Costello pushed his team forward, but they were met with force time and time again by a solid Sean McAdams in the centre of the park.

C.B.S.’s Dylan Wall, a cross between a young Ryan Giggs and Juan Mata, continued to harry Borrisokane in their own half and had an effort well saved by Eoghan Tinkler as the clash approached full time.

Both sides went end to end again in extra time, but a lack of clear cut chances steered the Munster Junior Trophy decider to penalties.

C.B.S. penalties

Lee Costello – scored

Shane Corcoran – scored

Cian Kinsella – missed

Dylan Wall – scored

Ian Holloway – scored

Evan Ryan – scored (retaken after Borrisokane keeper deemed to be off his line for original miss)

Evan Commins – missed

Borrisokane penalties

Conor Ryan – scored

Darragh Flannery – scored

Conal Moran – scored

Mark Carey – missed

Neil Connelly – scored

Jack Mahoney – scored

Nathan Lynch – scored

C.B.S. manager Shane McCormack presented the winner’s trophy to an ecstatic Borrisokane, a touching gesture to what was a hard-fought, good-spirited battle between two talented Tipperary schools.

Teams

C.B.S: Zach Ellis, David Kelly, Oran Brophy, Noel Obilor, Lee Costello, Ciaran Power, Dylan Wall, Christy Griffin, Ian Holloway, Cian Kinsella, Kian Ryan. Subs used: Evan Ryan for Kian Ryan, Shane Corcoran for Christy Griffin, Evan Commins for David Kelly.

Borrisokane: Eoghan Tinkler, Ben Chadwick, James Kirk, Mark Carey, Conal Moran, Sean McAdams, Owen Usman, Darragh Flannery, Jack Daly, Neil Connelly, Nathan Lynch. Subs used: Jack Mahoney for Owen Usman, Conor Ryan for James Kirk.

The Nationalist/South Tipp Today Man of the Match: Noel Obilor