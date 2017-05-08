Video: Little DOG BEHIND THE DRIVING WHEEL leaves Tipperary shopper in awe

A small dog with a big heart brightened up a South Tipperary shopper’s routine grocery haul in Waterford recently.

The dog appeared to want some front seat action, taking to the driving wheel of the parked car and letting passersby know who's boss while the owner went about supermarket chores.

“I was waiting for the dog to start up the engine and take off,” laughed the South Tipperary shopper.

“I wouldn't dare put a parking ticket on that car," the shopper joked.

