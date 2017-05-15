WATCH: Tipperary teenager scores a belter for Waterford United

Carrick-on-Suir soccer player Lee Costello superbly hit the back of the net for Waterford United’s under 17 side at the weekend.

Costello, who signed for the club from Carrick United at the start of the season, ensured a share of the spoils in a 1-1 home draw against Dublin outfit Cabinteely FC.

It was the 16-year-old’s second goal for Waterford United, having scored in a 5-2 rout over Galway United at the RSC last month.

He recently captained Carrick-on-Suir Secondary School CBS to an all-Tipperary Munster Junior Trophy final against Borrisokane Community College.

Costello was prolific in front of goal throughout CBS’s campaign, with a hat-trick against Coláiste Muire (Cobh) amongst his star performances.

The versatile fifth year student can play across the park, starring in both defence and attack modes at club and school levels.

Carrick-on-Suir's Lee Costello.