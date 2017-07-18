European U20 Championships and European Youth Olympic Festival: Tipperary's Miriam Daly to make club history

Carrick-on-Suir AC teenage sensation Miriam Daly is on the brink of making club history as she competes in the European Under 20 Championships in Italy and the European Youth Olympic Festival in Hungary in the coming days.

This is the first time the County Tipperary club will have one of their juvenile athletes compete in two major European competitions in succession.

Carrick-on-Suir AC's Miriam Daly is the youngest member on the Irish 4x400m relay team.

16-year-old Miriam is the youngest member of the Irish 4x400 relay squad flying out to Grosseto on Tuesday (July 18th) ahead of Sunday’s top eight showdown.

She will then make her way to Györ to challenge for 400m hurdles and 4x100m relay glory.

Her parents Marion and Ray Daly, and Carrick-on-Suir AC coach Paul O’Gorman will cheer her on as she strides towards athletics hall of fame greatness.

Miriam Daly with her father Ray (left) and coach Paul O'Gorman (right).

Miriam has been in lightning form since winning a juvenile accolade in the Indoor/Track and Field category at the Munster Star Awards in February.

She captained the Irish girls team to 2nd place at the Schools International Track and Field meeting in Santry last weekend.

Miriam has remained unbeaten in Munster and All-Ireland Schools contests this year, on the back of a Munster junior indoor 200m and 400m hurdles double.

A standard in the All-Ireland Schools 300m hurdles, along with breaking a 37-year-old record in the Munster Club Championships 400m flat race in a time of 56:72 has put the Scoil Mhuire student on a podium with Ireland’s top juvenile athletes.

Speaking to The Nationalist at her final training session on Tipperary soil before jetting off to Hungary, Miriam was overjoyed about getting the chance to represent club, county and country on the European stage. “It will be a great experience,” she smiled.

The transition year student, who ran her standard for Hungary in the 400m hurdles in a time of 61:27, praised Carrick-on-Suir AC clubmates for getting the best out of her.

Coach Paul O’Gorman echoed Miriam’s sentiments. “Miriam has gone from strength to strength. We set goals for her at the start of the season and she has surpassed them.

“We have a great group here at Carrick-on-Suir AC, everyone is doing very well and very supportive of Miriam,” Paul continued.

Miriam Daly with Carrick-on-Suir AC coach Paul O'Gorman.

Miriam’s father Ray added: “We are very proud of Miriam and looking forward to cheering her on in Italy and Hungary”.