WATCH: Brilliant reaction from Tipperary Leaving Cert results students

139 proud Clonmel CBS High School graduates were amongst 2,134 Tipperary students who got their Leaving Certificate results on Wednesday morning (August 16).

Darragh Johnson and Pascal Morrissey.

A mixture of emotions overwhelmed High School students, who joined 58,543 Irish candidates in sitting their Leaving Certificate in June, as they received their results from principal Karen Steenson and retiring deputy principal Jerry Shanahan.

Tiernan O'Ceallaigh (Poulmucka), Edmund Murphy (Ardfinnan) and Frank Mallekoote (Kilsheelan).

Mrs. Steenson congratulated all at the High School on doing “really, really well”. 12 from the High School got over 550 on the first count, with star Clonmel 18-year-old Yaman Alfathil topping the pile. “I’m really proud of my students,” Mrs. Steenson told The Nationalist.

There was a sense of pride at Clonmel CBS High School Leaving Cert results day.

Mrs. Steenson said it’s “not the end of the world” if students don’t get their CAO choice next Monday (August 21).

“With the new points system it’s difficult to know how things will go on Monday, so I advise all students to celebrate their achievement and remember that there are always other routes on offer such as post Leaving Certificate courses and repeating if they don’t get their preference. With drive and determination they can reach their goals,” she continued.

Dylan Kiely, Aidan Tobin and Cathal Moloney.

High School chaplain Fr. Michael Toomey also offered advice to results recipients across Ireland. “Today is a massive day in the lives of students, full of opportunities and possibilities. But at the end of the day it’s a personality that makes a person. If students are disappointed with their Leaving Certificate results they can pick themselves up and try again,” he noted.

Shane O'Meara and Luke O'Donnell.

Aspiring medicine student Yaman Alfathil told The Nationalist that he very much enjoyed studying English, Irish, Maths, French, Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Accounting at the High School, and that he is looking forward to the future.

Clonmel High School star student Yaman Alfathil with Colm Power.

Tipperary county councillor Martin Lonergan extended his best wishes to the Leaving Certificate Class of 2017.

“It can be a daunting time for students and parents when the Leaving Certificate results are released.

“I want to congratulate students who worked hard to achieve their goals and I also want to acknowledge their teachers, parents and guardians who supported them.

“It is also important at this time to reassure and encourage people who did not do as well as they may have liked. Don’t give up and be disheartened. There are many paths that lead to success and your Leaving Certificate results don’t define you, your talents or indeed your life! You will have plenty of future opportunities to learn and to grow,” Cllr. Lonergan concluded.

Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn's Martha Gibney, Katie Norris, Chloe Lynch and Sophie Ryan were delighted with their results.