All-Ireland senior hurling final: Waterford supporter's song goes viral

Waterford supporter John Stack’s song ‘Up The Déise’ has taken social media by storm ahead of the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

Ballinameela GAA Club’s John is first cousins to Big Dan and Maurice Shanahan.

His hit song has been viewed over 80,000 times on Facebook, along with more than 2,600 shares and hundreds of positive comments in less than 24 hours alone.

“Having seen what the lads put into it over the years, I'd be thrilled if their dreams were to come true,” John tells The Nationalist.

Wedding ceremony singer John, who has been playing music for as long as he can remember, is dreaming of performing his song on RTÉ’s Up For The Match on the eve of Waterford’s showdown with Galway.

“I play many instruments but guitar is my weapon of choice. We don't do many finals so we have to roll with it while we can,” smiles John.

38-year-old John believes the All-Ireland final could go either way on September 3rd in Croke Park. “It’s anyone’s game and I certainly hope we can be competitive. If we can keep the heads and not let the occasion affect us we have every chance,” he adds.