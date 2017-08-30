ProtectOurFuture: HSE launches HPV Vaccination Programme and Information Campaign

The HSE is today, Wednesday 30th August, launching the 2017/18 Schools HPV Vaccine Programme and Information Campaign to support parents in ensuring their daughters get the vaccine and get protected.

The vaccine saves lives by preventing the most common strains of HPV that cause cervical cancer. Announcing the commencement of the Schools Programme, Dr Stephanie O’Keeffe, HSE National Director, Health and Wellbeing, confirmed that over 40,000 information packs will be delivered across the country this week in advance of the HSE vaccination teams starting their scheduled post primary school visits in September where first year girls will get the first of two doses of the vaccine.

Addressing today’s event, Dr. O’Keeffe stated: “We know that there are many conflicting and misleading sources of information out there. The only Irish website containing information that has been formally accredited by the World Health Organization is hpv.ie. We strongly urge all parents, teenagers, and interested parties to visit this trusted source where they will learn about the vaccine - how it saves lives and its excellent safety record. Their local vaccination teams are there to support them and answer any questions, along with their local GPs and local pharmacists.”

While the HSE remains concerned regarding the significant drop in uptake rates that has occurred over the past two years, with rates dropping from 90% to around 50% last year, provisional HSE data from April this year showed some stabilisation occurring.

According to Dr. O’Keeffe: “Although this information is provisional, and we remain very concerned at the current rates, it does tell us that parents would seem to be hearing the message that this vaccine is safe and effective – it offers their daughters a life without cervical cancer.”

Addressing today’s launch, Prof. Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, Clinical Professor of Paediatrics, Consultant Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist at Our Lady's Children's Hospital and The Children's University Hospital, Temple Street, stressed: “Over 230,000 girls in Ireland have safely received the HPV vaccine, along with 227 million people worldwide in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Not one of these people anywhere in the world has been medically proven to have had a long term side effect from getting the vaccine.

“This is a vaccine that can save lives. It works. In Scotland where their vaccination programme has been in place since 2008, they have seen a 90% decrease in HPV infections. In Australia the vaccine has prevented one in every two new cervical cancers.”

The HSE is today launching an Information Campaign which is part of its ongoing work to inform and support parents. Updated information packs have been sent to all parents, with the time provided to parents to give their consent extended.

At the same time, the HSE is promoting new and informative videos online and on social media, where much of the misinformation about the vaccine circulates.

The videos feature a small group of ordinary girls and young women who have been vaccinated and who volunteered to participate, along with mums whose daughters have been protected. They tell of their experience, including a particularly moving story from Emma who has experienced cervical cancer in the last year and who tells of re assessing her initial decision to not have her daughter vaccinated. She explains that she approached the HSE and her teenage daughter is now protected.

The schedule involves three weeks of national and regional radio advertising starting today, along with social media promotion, digital search advertising and organic social media posts on Facebook and Twitter. The radio adds all feature the young girls and all content urges parents to get the facts and to protect their daughters.

Dr. O’Keeffe thanked all partner organisations who have been promoting the HPV vaccine through the Irish Cancer Society’s HPV Alliance: “We want to thank in particular the Irish College of General Practitioners and the Irish Pharmacy Union for joining us in support of the vaccine by providing advice to parents and girls, and by displaying new HPV vaccine posters in GP practices and pharmacies throughout the country.”

The vaccine is endorsed by major medical and scientific bodies worldwide including the World Health Organization, the Centres for Disease Control in the USA, the EU funded European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and the International Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.