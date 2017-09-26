WATCH: Tipperary star sings her heart out at All-Ireland homecoming

Hundreds of proud Tipperary supporters turned out in Ardfinnan on Monday night as triumphant Tipperary ladies intermediate footballers returned home All-Ireland champions.

The 2 Johnnies led in singing Happy Birthday to Róisín Howard and Áine Fitzgerald; Patricia Hickey banged out a rendition of 'American Pie'; and Samantha Lambert joked about the “golf ball” on her forehead.

Check out the homecoming in the video above.

