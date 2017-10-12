WATCH: Six new classrooms for Clonmel school

Families, friends, local representatives, Bishop Most Rev. Alphonsus Cullinan and the wider Clonmel community flocked to Powerstown National School recently for the opening of six new classrooms.

There was a celebratory mood in the air as principal Eugene Fogarty praised the “major” development at the school.

Funding for the “centre of educational excellence” was secured in 2013 from the Department Of Education, courtesy of the efforts of Cllr. Michael Murphy and Tom Hayes.

Read more here.