VIDEO: Fight breaks out as Carrick CBS warriors exit Munster Cup to Cork side

Two players and a substitute were sent off as CBS Secondary School Carrick-on-Suir exited the under 15 Munster Minor A Cup at the semi-final stage on penalties to Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál (Blarney, Co.Cork) earlier today.

Cold and windy conditions were detrimental to the beautiful game, with both sides guilty of frivolous fouls in the earlier exchanges at Carrick United’s Tom Drohan Park.

Scoil Mhuire star no. 10 Ronan O’Brien hit the woodwork twice, the first a low shot which rattled CBS keeper Jamie Holloway's post within five minutes of kick-off, before hitting the crossbar with a snap shot after been put through by playmaker Jack Philips.

Shane McCormack’s CBS charges had some half chances under the orchestra of captain Sean Daly, with some integrate play culminating in a teasing free by defender Daryl Maye which was palmed away for a corner by Scoil Mhuire shotstopper Eli Lehihan.

CBS defender Billy O’Callaghan, defiant in breaking up the Cork side's play, stood out as the homeside got more of a footing in the game. O’Callaghan harried Scoil Mhuire's O'Brien, with no. 2 Evan Commins bringing more tempo to the Tipperary school's action as they started to use the wind to their advantage.

Such was the force of the breeze that a clearance on the half way line from Scoil Mhuire's Anthony Butler travelled high for around 15 metres before gusting back over his head to a rare cheer from spectators.

It wasn't until a CBS free on 31 minutes from the right that the home supporters became vocal. Captain Daly bent it like Beckham and rocked the Cork school's crossbar. CBS's warriors began to command the field thereafter, willed on by passionate manager McCormack on the touchline, and would have been disappointed during that spell to see half time.

The second have was a more illustrious affair as both schools strived to break the deadlock.

CBS's Braedon Wheeler put substitute Francis Roche through but his effort was scuffed out by Scoil Mhuire's defence. The Cork side counter attacked like wild fire, with an over the top ball almost putting O'Brien through only for a timely intervention from the CBS keeper Holloway.

The link up play from Scoil Mhuire's Jack Phillips's and Niall Cremen was easy on the eye, likewise CBS's Braedon Wheeler and Evan Commins started to show their worth as they caused problems for the opposition.

There was a moment of worry for CBS as Scoil Mhuire's Jack Leonard received the ball on the edge of their penalty area, before Jack Philips harmlessly put the ball to the left of the post after a picture perfect through ball.

More to follow ...