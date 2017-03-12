WATCH GOAL: Devastated Carrick United knocked out of FAI Junior Cup on penalties to Boyle Celtic

A resilient Carrick United were knocked out of the FAI Junior Cup at the quarter final stage on penalties to Roscommon side Boyle Celtic on Sunday, March 12.

United took the lead through former Ipswich Town professional footballer Jack Doherty who scored with a shot across his body in the box after a teasing Anthony Power ball from the left.

Carrick United's Jack Doherty celebrating his opening goal.

Celtic responded immediately as half time loomed large with Niall Brennan winning a corner down the left after testing United defender Joe Hart. John Connolly rattled the crossbar with a header from the resultant corner, before moments later when Mick Corrigan equalised from close range with a header into the top corner to leave the game 1-1 at half time.

Boyle Celtic's Mick Corrigan scored two goals for the Roscommon outfit.

Corrigan thereafter put Celtic ahead (see video above), but a United rally lead to man of the match Keith Walsh scrambling home at the death from close range after Jack Doherty hit the crossbar.

The Tom Drohan Park in Carrick-on-Suir showdown, which was end to end once the deadlock was broken in the first half, finished 2-2 at the full time whistle.

Straight from the whistle, United's Jack Doherty played a ball over the top to Ian Clery. John Walsh then whipped a ball into John Keyes who was charged down at the back post by Celtic's defence.

Keith Walsh continued setting the tempo for United in extra time, with Eoghan Burke almost Michael Carrick like in his distribution of the ball. Anthony O'Donnell and John Walsh led United's charges from the back, with Ian Clery, John Keyes, Jack Walsh and Stephen Kerwick warrior like in winning battles across the park.

Eoghan Burke battled hard in the centre of the field, endeavouring to set Ian Clery through on goal only for a resurgent Celtic defence reading the danger.

Celtic started to push forward, with Danny Browne unlucky not to score from a Aaron Calpin ball sung in from the right.

Good spirited Celtic fans were more vocal, chanting: "People always ask us who we are ... where do we come from ... we're from Boyle".

United substitute Jack Walsh tried to weave his way into the box, before some easy on the eye link up play from Keith Walsh and John Keyes almost putting Ian Clery through on goal.

Eoghan Burke then found John Keyes on the right, who cut into the Celtic box before putting his shot over the crossbar.

Both sides failed to infiltrate each other's goal lines in extra time, with a semi final place destined to be decided on penalties.

Danny Browne's powerful penalty went in off the crossbar, opening the scoring for Celtic. Jack Doherty responded for United, before Celtic's Gerard McDermottroe and James Carthy had two unanswered penalties as United’s John Walsh and Ian Clery failed to convert their spot kicks.

A tremendous save from Adrian Walsh kept United’s Junior Cup dream alive when he stopped Shane Battles fourth penalty and then United's Anthony Power put the ball to the left of Celtic keeper Kyle Suffin.

Sean Purcell missed Celtic's fifth penalty, before Keith Walsh slotted home to take it to sudden death at 3-3 apiece.

Dessie Carlos and Luka Roddy scored for Celtic, with Anthony Walsh and Adrian Walsh responding for the home side.

John Connolly’s penalty proved to be the winner for Celtic, as United substitute Jack Walsh crucially saw his penalty saved (penalty can be seen on Twitter @DTW1992).

A heartbroken United goalkeeper-manager Adrian Walsh told The Nationalist after the game that his side are "devastated", before applauding Boyle Celtic and wishing them all the best in the competition. "Their keeper was unlucky not to save our second goal and I know what it's like to make mistakes in big games. He came good in the penalty shoot out and I'm happy for him," Walsh said.

An emotional Celtic manager Darren Hurd beamed: "We have just made club and cup history, and I'm over the moon. I'm really caught for words. We have so many big games coming up in the league and the cup back home, but to come down here and beat a very good Carrick United side is unbelievable".

The Nationalist/South Tipp Today man of the match: Keith Walsh

Carrick United: Adrian Walsh, Joe Hart, Anthony O'Donnell (captain), Dale O'Mahony, John Walsh, Eoghan Burke, Keith Walsh, Timmy Ryan, Gerry Walsh, Anthony Power, Jack Doherty. Subs used: Stephen Hahessy, Stephen Kerwick, John Keyes, Jack Walsh, Ian Clery.

Carrick United starting 11.

Boyle Celtic: Kyle Suffin, Dessie Carlos, Gerard McDermottroe, John Connolly, Lochhainn Conboy, Shane Battles, Mick Corrigan, Niall Brennan, Danny Browne, Luka Roddy. Subs: James Carty, Aaron Calpin, Sean McCormack.

Boyle Celtic starting 11.

Limerick match officials: Donal Power (referee), Ryan McCann and Brian Higgins.

