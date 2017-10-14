WATCH: Cream of Tipp industry honoured at Tipperary Business Awards

The first County Tipperary Business Awards presentation night were a fabulous success, last night (Friday) in Clonmel!

The gala occasion saw awards presented in eleven different categories with one overall winner - and there was a special President's Award for Coolmore supremo John Magnier.

The nominees for awards came from every part of the county and represent a snapshot of all that's best in Tipperary business.

Behind the new scheme is County Tipperary Chamber with Limerick Institute of Technoloy as main sponsor and The Nationalist, Tipperary Star, South Tipp Today and Tipp FM as media sponsors.

