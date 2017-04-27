Video: Powerful drama to make Clonmel history

For the first time ever John B Keane’s epic drama ‘The Field’ will take to the stage at the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel from May 16-19.

With a powerful strong cast under the direction of Anne Williamson, Clonmel Theatre Guild is buzzing with excitement in anticipation of this production. Rehearsals are in full swing while the crew behind the scenes are working hard building a set to create the atmosphere for this wonderful play.

The Field is probably John B. Keane’s best known and much loved play. Set in the small village of Carraigthomond in southwest Ireland in the early 1960s, The Field tells the story of the hardened Irish farmer "Bull" McCabe and his love for the land he rents. The “Bull” has spent five hard years of labour cultivating a small plot of rented land, nurturing it from barren rock into a fertile field. When the owner of the field decides to auction it, Bull believes that he has a claim to the land. He decides to deal with the situation in the only way he knows and his actions have tragic consequences.

In casting this play, director Anne Williamson was passionate about finding the perfect actor to best portray the each of the characters in the plot. She has done an amazing job of casting long standing and new members of the guild in Ger Meagher (the Bull), John Morris (Tadgh), Catherine O’Donnell (Maimie Flanagan), Jim Malone (Sergeant Leahy), Desmond Cunningham (Fr Murphy), Carol Acheson (Maggie Butler), Paul Kelly (Dandy McCabe) and Tom Callery (the Bishop).

Returning faces to the stage include Kevin Fahey (the Bird) and John Leahy (Mick Flanagan), along with new members Caolán Deehy Power (William Dee), Majella Carrigan (Mrs McCabe), Adele Armstrong and Holly Jean Williamson (village girls), with the added delight of four children Trysten Afrin, Brianna Boyle, Leah Alyward and Tara Malone (the Flanagan children) joining the cast.

Ger Meagher, who plays the part of the Bull, says it has been a lifelong ambition of his to play this role. Even though he has a lot of lines to learn, he is relishing the challenge, loves coming to rehearsals and is really looking forward to bringing this play to the people of South Tipperary.

Anne Williamson began directing in the 1990s and is well known for her productions with the well-travelled and loved Fionn Mac Cumhaill Players from Cloneen. Anne has been involved with many groups including the Clonmel Theatre Guild, The Galloglass Theatre Company, JW Productions and the Slievenamon Musical Society and throughout her acting career has played many lead roles on stage in musicals and plays.

Her favourites being Maggie in "Big Maggie", Annie Wilkes in ‘Misery’ as well as Lady Bracknell in ‘The Importance of being Earnest’ to name but a few. Delighted to be directing The Field for the Clonmel Theatre Guild, she hopes everyone enjoys her take on this wonderful John B. Keane masterpiece.

Behind the scenes, set builders Edmond Ryan and Mark Small are hard at work, ably assisted by guild members who are always on hand to help with painting and moving sets. Newcomer Adele Armstrong takes on the role of stage and props manager, while Carolanne Mullooly will be looking after sound and lighting, Ann Loh-Wrenne and her team in front of house will look after patrons on show nights, and Adrienne Small is the show’s producer and is responsible for PR.

Tickets are currently on sale in Marian’s Bookshop, Clonmel, on 052-6123813. Tickets can also be got online right here. Adults €15, OAPs and students €12.

More to follow….