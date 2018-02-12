Wonderful afternoon at annual Cahir Senior Citizens Party

The Cahir Senior Citizens annual party is one of the highlights of the year in Cahir!

This year's party took place in Cahir House Hotel and was just as much fun now as when the first party was held 18 years ago!

Special thanks to all who made the day possible - the hotel, entertainers, helpers, those who helped with transport and of course the members of the Cahir Garda District who are the driving force behind this wonderful event for many years now.

Everyone is looking forward to next year already!