Cahir in the snow - a winter wonderland!

Cahir Castle, Cahir Abbey and other landmarks around the Tipperary town were all covered in a blanket of snow earlier this week!

Our Cahir correspondent Maria Taylor took a walk around the town and sent us these wonderful winter views from in and around the town.

Our reader Neil Proven sent us some stunning photographs of a snow covered Liam Lynch Memorial and the views from high in the Knockmealdowns this week too. Click here to see his great photographs!

