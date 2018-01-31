Cashel boys serve up tea and tasty snacks in fundraiser

Sixth class boys held a fundraising day at St John the Baptist BNS recently as part of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

They held a coffee morning and the boys enjoyed hot chocolate, buns and popcorn. They chatted and coloured in while they were enjoying their food and drink.

This week the boys will showcase their ideas and three ‘dragons’ will decide which idea goes forward to the nest stage of JEP.

Thanks to Mr Molloy and all the boys for hosting a great day.