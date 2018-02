Grandparents Day in Cashel BNS

Cillian Creed with his grandparents, Pat and Carmel Flynn

Paul Hogan with both sets of grandparents

Odhran Doyle with his two grannies

Maurice and Betty Ryan with their grandchild Micheal and Gabriels Musinskis and Freddie Lenehan

Lukas Santos, Cashel Heffernan and grandparents

Ryan McDermott with his grandad.

Patrick Boland with his two grannies.

Jayden O’ Neill and his granny