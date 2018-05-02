Cashel boys school presented with 5-year achievement award

Minister Helen McEntee visited St John the Baptist Boys Schol last Friday as part of the Blue Star Programme.



The Blue Star Programme is an education initiative for primary school pupils across Ireland. The idea of the programme is simple: to foster better understanding and knowledge of the European Union and how it affects the lives of Irish citizens among primary pupils through classroom projects and activities.



Pupils of all ages are challenged to get creative and think about Europe by carrying out projects in relation to four key elements: the history, geography, culture and creativity, and Institutions of the EU.



St John the Baptist BNS received a 5-Year Achievement Award as it was the the schools fifth year participating in the programme. Helen McEntee T.D. . Deputy McEntee was appointed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the position of Minister of State for EU Affairs.



Mr Conor Taaffe and fourth class boys gave a presentation on Europe to assembly, Minister McEntee spoke to the boys and three important birthdays were celebrated, Cillian Creed, Evan Prior and Mr Pat Molloy!



Minister McEntee then went to fourth class where there was a question and answer session.

Well done to Mr Conor Taaffe and the fourth class boys who are all very knowledgeable about Europe!