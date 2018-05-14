Darkness into Light - Sea of Yellow around Rock of Cashel

Cashel Darkness Into LIght Committee would like to thank those who supported Darkness Into Light 2018.

Over 1800 walked in our "sea of yellow" in Cashel on 12th May for our 5th Darkness Into Light.

Cashel was one of 150 Irish Venues to host Darkness Into Light. Over 200,000 people walked in Ireland to support the flagship fundraiser for Pieta House.

The ribbon was cut by Paralympic champion Peter Ryan who gave a moving and inspirational speech following an introduction and message of thanks by Chairperson Bernie Ryan.

This year's walk included a reflective kilometre walked in silence from the top of Friar street lit by candles while taking in the spectacular view of the Rock of Cashel it was particularly poignant and received very positive and moving feedback.

Our entertainers varied from traditional musicians and cast members from Kings and Queens do Broadway. Walkers returned to light refreshments and hot drinks in the marquee. Thanks to Cashel Rugby Club for providing us with an amazing venue yet again. A special thanks to The staff At The Rock Of Cashel and Tipperary County Council who worked tirelessly with us to create our committees vision of our beautiful historic local landmark bathed in yellow light to reflect the theme of the event. Thanks also to all stewards, marshalls and the local gardai for their support while ensuring safety of all our walkers and volunteers. Thanks to Shane O'Dwyer for his photos which are on our Facebook page and Choice Broadband and drone photo and video expert Laisvunas Vaitiekaitis for our video which can be found at

http://www.vune.ie or our fb page.

If anybody requires high quality photo files by shane from our event please pm Cher Quinlan at the fb page. A complete list of our valued sponsors will be posted to our Facebook page in the coming week.