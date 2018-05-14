Cycle Against Suicide challenge for Cashel students

Students from Cashel Community School will take on a gruelling challenge this week as part of Cycle Against Suicide.

On Wednesday the 16th of May a large cohort of cyclists from Cashel Community School will be powering their way through the ‘Greenway Challenge’ from Dungarvan to Waterford, a gruelling 46km!

This event is the culmination of a programme creating awareness and sensitivity around suicide prevention over the last year in the school. Their efforts have an added impetus following the award of ‘Ambassador School’ status in recognition of all the work and support done to promote positive mental health in the school.

In the lead-up to the cycle the participants have been training hard on their bikes and availing of special circuit training coordinated by the PE department.

Last week saw fundraising from the sale of orange wristbands, tee-shirts and cycling jerseys. The initiative was further enhanced by a presentation given to staff and students from renowned Paralympian Peter Ryan.