Fr. Sheehy's victory in action pictures

Fr Sheehy's captain Sean Flynn accepts the cup from South Board chairman Hugo Browne with Tony Brosnan representing Clonmel Credit Union, competition sponsors.

The victorious team and mentors and supporters celebrate with the Johnny Kehoe Cup after their win over Clonmel Og at Ardfinnan on Friday night last.

Brian Hyland (Fr Sheehy's) gets out to the ball ahead of Noel Walsh (Clonmel Og).

Sean Flynn (Fr Sheehy's) tries to get around Graham Quinn (Clonmel Og)

Johnny Cagney (Clonmel Og) tries to get a hold of Fr Sheehy's captain Sean Flynn.

Sean Flynn (Fr. Sheehy's) gets away from his midfield marker Graham Quinn (Clonmel Og).

Fr. Sheehy's centre-back Thomas Conway is challenged by Cian O'Sullivan (Clonmel Og).

Colin English kicks a fine second half point for Fr. Sheehy's despite the best efforts of Alan Brannigan (Clonmel Og).

Colin English (Fr. Sheehy's) attempts to wrestle the ball away from Clonmel Og captain Darragh Kearney.