Clonmel Credit Union South Tipperary Intermediate Football Championship Final
Fr. Sheehy's victory in action pictures
Photos by Michael Boland, South Board GAA.
Reporter:
Jeddy Walsh
11 Aug 2018
Email:
jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie
Fr Sheehy's captain Sean Flynn accepts the cup from South Board chairman Hugo Browne with Tony Brosnan representing Clonmel Credit Union, competition sponsors.
The victorious team and mentors and supporters celebrate with the Johnny Kehoe Cup after their win over Clonmel Og at Ardfinnan on Friday night last.
Brian Hyland (Fr Sheehy's) gets out to the ball ahead of Noel Walsh (Clonmel Og).
Sean Flynn (Fr Sheehy's) tries to get around Graham Quinn (Clonmel Og)
Johnny Cagney (Clonmel Og) tries to get a hold of Fr Sheehy's captain Sean Flynn.
Sean Flynn (Fr. Sheehy's) gets away from his midfield marker Graham Quinn (Clonmel Og).
Fr. Sheehy's centre-back Thomas Conway is challenged by Cian O'Sullivan (Clonmel Og).
Colin English kicks a fine second half point for Fr. Sheehy's despite the best efforts of Alan Brannigan (Clonmel Og).
Colin English (Fr. Sheehy's) attempts to wrestle the ball away from Clonmel Og captain Darragh Kearney.
Tír na nOg. Three survivors of the last Fr. Sheehy's team to win South Intermediate football medals in 2001 - Thomas Conway, Liam O'Connor and Richie McGrath are very pleased with their repeat success.
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: The Nationalist, Queen Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary Email: mheverin@nationalist.ie Telephone: 052 6172500
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie The Nationalsit provides news, events and sport features from the Tipperary area. For the best up to date information relating to Tipperary and the surrounding areas visit us at The Nationalist regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on