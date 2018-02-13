Spectacular snowy scenes in the mountains above Tipperary!

Tipperary was cold and windy in recent days but that didn't deter one of more intrepid readers from taking a run up the Knockmealdowns and sending us back these amazing photographs!

Neil Proven lives near Ardfinnan but, as he says himself, he is originally from Scotland so he's used to a bit of hills and snow!

He competes for Clonmel AC, Clonmel Tri Club and occasionally run with Tipp Trail Runners. Last Sunday morning Neil was out training for the Belfast 24 hour race this June when he took these super snowy scenes.

Neil says that while he's not a photographer he's always looking to frame a nice shot. These photographs were taken with his Sony phone while out running Sunday morning.





Thanks for sharing your photographs Neil!

