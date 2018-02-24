Euromillions €500,000 winner in Clonmel!

Two Tipperary people are half a million euro richer today after winning big in last night's Euromillions draw!

It was a record result for Irish players in last night's (February 23rd) mammoth €177 million EuroMillions draw with one player in Cork becoming an instant millionaire while four players each won a EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000.

This was the first time in the history of the game that Ireland had four EuroMilllions Plus top prize winners in the one night. The winning tickets were sold in Kildare, Waterford while two were sold in Co. Tipperary.

Last nights EuroMillions draw included the much anticipated one-off EuroMillionaire Raffle which created 25 new millionaires across the nine participating EuroMillions countries. Ireland’s winning EuroMillionaire Raffle ticket was sold at Easons in the Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork.

Friday’s draw also produced an incredible four winners of the EuroMillions Plus top of €500,000. This make is 11 Irish EuroMillions Plus Winners this year.

The shops that sold the winning €500,000 EuroMillions Plus Top Prize Tickets are:

Bergin’s Foodfair in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – Quick Pick Ticket purchased on Thursday 22nd February 2018.



Michael O’Brien’s Spar Shop in Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary – Quick Pick ticket purchased on Thursday 22nd February 2018.



John O’Sullivan’s Spar Store, Ballymany Shopping Centre, Newbridge, Co. Kildare – Quick Pick ticket purchased on Friday 23rd February 2018.



Walsh’s Daybreak Store, Cork Road, Waterford – Quick Pick ticket sold on Friday 23rd February 2018.

In total, there was in excess of 144,000 Irish winners in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw while the rolling €177 million jackpot was shared between two winners in Spain and in the UK.

With so many Irish winners in Friday’s EuroMillions draws, the National Lottery is now encouraging all its players to check their EuroMillions tickets. A spokesperson said: “The luck of the Irish certainly continues for our players in the EuroMillions. We look forward to welcoming all of last night’s big winners into National Lottery headquarters next week, in particular the lucky winner of the EuroMillions EuroMillionaire Raffle who is Ireland’s newest millionaire!”

“EuroMillions Plus continues to be incredibly lucky for Irish players and with 11 top prize wins so far this year, we could smash last year’s record of 31 EuroMillions Plus winners. If you do happen to be one of those two lucky ticketholders, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery Winner’s Room to get your prize”.