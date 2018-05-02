Slideshow
Yesteryears - A photographic trip down memory lane
On Sale Now!
They say a picture paints a thousand words and there are certainly thousands of stories in the myriad of pictures which appear in the latest edition of 'Yesteryears', published by The Nationalist and Tipperary Star - in the shops now!
The pictures are diverse and span a huge period of history, from the early 1900s to the late 1990s, giving a rich flavour of life in County Tipperary during this time.
This latest collection of photos affords viewers an opportunity to see the many towns and villages as they were decades ago and is a stark reminder of how the landscape throughout Tipperary has changed fundamentally over the years.
Clonmel Majorettes 1998
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on