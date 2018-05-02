Yesteryears - A photographic trip down memory lane

Celebrating at a Christmas disco in Clonmel in 1998 were (from left) Fethard’s Elaine O’Connell, Olivia Phelan and Eleanor Ryan.

At a Christmas disco in Clonmel in 1998 were (from left) Don Keeley, Aileen Croke, Donie Corcoran and Lorraine Norton from Ballingarry.

Enjoying the festive fun at the Social Services Christmas party in 1998 at the Carraig Hotel, Carrick-on-Suir, were brother and sister Paddy Hogan and Mrs. K. Kelly.

Having a good time at the Social Services Christmas party in 1998 at the Carraig Hotel were May Cooney and Martha Gibbs.

At the Hogan clan gathering in Tipperary Town in January 1999 were (from left) Margaret Morrissey (nee Hogan), Joan Colbert (nee Hogan), Mary Theresa Tuohy (nee Hogan) and Hugh Hogan. The family were formerly of St. Patrick’s Terrace in Tipperary Town.

The Scoil Ruain team from Killenaule who defeated St. Colmans of Gort by 3-4 to 2-4 in the Vocational Schools All-Ireland Hurling final played at Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare, in May of 1992.

Enjoying a leisurely boating trip on the River Anner in May 1992 as part of the ‘Be Active Be Alive’ activities were Pascal Lonergan (front) and a very relaxed and horizontal Philly Byrne.

Young helpers at the Carrick-on-Suir triathlon event in July 1999 were (from left) Jemma McCarthy, Edel Quinn, Carrie O’Neill, Lynn Nolan and Teresa Forrestal.

Three proud young Waterford women who took part in the Clonmel Óg summer camp in July 1999 were (from left) Maura, Ciara and Linda Fahey from Mountain Road, Clonmel.