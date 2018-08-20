Condition of 19 year-old Tipperary youth seriously injured in car accident has improved

The condition of the 19 year-old Co. Tipperary youth who suffered serious head injuries in a single vehicle car crash in the Galbally area, has improved, according to Gardai.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman confirmed that the teenager's condition was no longer "critical" and he is to transferred from Cork University Hospital back to Limerick University Hospital today. The spokesman said his family are now hopeful he will make a recovery.

The youth was a back seat passenger in a car that struck a ditch at Moor Abbey, Galbally around 4am on Saturday last, August 18.

The car was travelling in the direction of Galbally when the accident occurred. There were three other occupants of the vehicle that crashed.

The injured teenager was initially taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital but was later transferred to CUH due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Two other male passengers in the car also suffered injuries. One was admitted to Waterford University Hospital and the other to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel for treatment.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this traffic accident to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.