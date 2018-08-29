Gardaí investigating dead horse tied to gate in Tipperary

Gardaí in County Tipperary are investigating the cause of a dead horse tied to a gate in Newport.

Newport Gardaí are currently at the scene investigating the incident.

Tipperary Action for Animal Welfare Group's Anne Williamson told The Nationalist that this is "yet another tragic case of animal cruelty". The group, which has 12 on its committee, will protest outside Leinster House in Dublin on October 4. "This sort of cruelty keeps happening and nobody is being held accountable," she added.

More on this as we get it.