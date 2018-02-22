Burst water main causing supply disruption to Tipperary customers

Irish Water customers in Ardlaman, Emly, Lattin, Kilross, Cullen, Bohercrow, parts of Tipperary town, Limerick Junction, Gotinstown, Roseboro and surrounding areas of county Tipperary may be experiencing disruption to their water supply due to a burst water main.

Crews working on behalf of Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are on site carrying out repairs on the burst pipe. However, as the level of water in the reservoir and network has drained down, it may take up to 36 hours for normal water supply to be restored to all customers.

In the meantime tankers of waters will be available at Limerick Junction (at the turn into the station), Emly GAA pitch and at the graveyard in Cullen

Members of the public are advised to bring their own containers. It is important to note that, while this water is safe to drink, it is recommended that people should boil the water before use as the containers used to collect it may not be fully sterile.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this incident and are working as a matter of priority to restore normal supply as quickly as possible.