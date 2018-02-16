Clonmel athlete continues New York form to set another personal best

Fresh off a one mile career best at the prestigious Millrose Games in New York City, Sean Tobin set another personal best, this time in the 3,000m at the Iowa State Invitational Indoor Meet. Sean finished 8th in 7 mins 55.08 secs, which ranks him 8th in this year’s NCAA National list, an improvement of over three seconds on his previous best.

Vasiliy’s great performance

Two Clonmel AC athletes took part in the Donedea Forest 50km race in demanding conditions. Vasiliy Neumerzhitskiy finished 1st in the over 50 category and 38th overall in 4 hours 9 mins 8 secs, while Dan O’Keeffe finished 115th in 4 hours 50 mins 55 secs.

County Novice Road Championships

Moyne is the venue this Sunday 18th February for the County Novice Women’s and Men’s Road Championships, starting at 12 noon.

Morrison BMW 6k Series

Clonmel AC thank Morrison BMW for once again sponsoring the very popular Inter Team 6k series for this year. This series of races caters for all levels of fitness and is an ideal way for you to get fit with your friends at your own pace. It’s not about how fast you can run, rather it’s about setting your target pace for 6k and then running that distance and trying to match your predicted time. The event starts on Wednesday 21st March with a practice run over the course at 6:15pm, where you can wear a watch and you must also wear a high viz. Other race dates include 28th March, along with 4th, 11th and 18th April, all starting at 7pm. The race headquarters is Colaiste Cheitinn. Contact Niall on 086-1660888 for more information.

All-Ireland B Cross Country

Two Clonmel AC members took part in the All-Ireland Juvenile B Cross Country Championships in Clarinbridge, Galway, recently. Louis Carroll came 56th in the boys under 11 1,500m race and placed 3rd on the county team which finished 7th overall. His sister Ruby, no stranger to running on county teams, came home in 34th place and was 3rd athlete on the county team which finished in 7th place.

