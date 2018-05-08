Tipperary man the King in Madrid after winning €33,000

Irish riders dominated Sunday’s five-star Kings Cup Volvo Trophy at Madrid’s Global Champions Tour show in Spain with Tipperary’s Denis Lynch scoring a superb win and Mayo’s Cameron Hanley finishing third.

With 12 combinations going through to the jump-off, the second round was hugely competitive. However, a blistering clear in 37.37 seconds from Lynch and the 14-year-old stallion RMF Echo saw them take the top prize of €33,000.

Belgium’s Pieter Devos slotted into runner-up spot with Apart (38.19), while Cameron Hanley continued his impressive form with 10-year-old mare Eis Isaura to finish third with a double clear in 38.80.

“He’s a naturally very quick horse. He gives his best and I’m very lucky to have him, so thanks to Rushy Marsh [Farm]. We had a good shot to the last – we had a lucky rub, but you need luck to win like that,” a delighted Lynch said.

Lynch’s victory was Ireland’s second win in Madrid last week after Offaly’s Darragh Kenny came out on top in Friday’s Caixabank Trophy with Cassini Z, while Cameron Hanley and Eis Isaura again finished in third place.

