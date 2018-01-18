Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, January 18, 2018

The late Mary Tynan

The death has occurred of Mary Tynan (née Ryan, Richard) late of Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary. In her 98th year. Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Pake. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Margaret, son Denis, nephew, nieces, cousins, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday 18th January from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of St Cataldus, Ballycahill, at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 19th Jan at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Ballycahill Cemetery.

The late Eugene Kelly

The death has occurred of Eugene Kelly late of Woodville House, Templemore, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Bridget Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Anne, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren, Lily-rose, Eli and Alfie, Brother Neil, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, carers, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore for Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to “Mo Chara” or “ The Order of Malta” C/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

The late Phyllis Smith

The death has occurred of Phyllis Smith late of Ard Fatima, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her Partner, Willie, daugher Vicky, son Kelvin, brother Paul, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Chloe and Lilly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to SS Peter & Paul's Church, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Funeral Home private on Friday morning please.

The late Edward Flynn

The death has occurred of Edward Flynn late of Whitefield, Annestown, Waterford / Tipperary. Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Saturday (January 20th) from 10.00oc followed by removal at 11am to Fenor Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Byrnes

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Byrnes late of Rathkea, Lattin, Tipperary. Father of the late Melissa. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Anne, sons Martin and James, daughters Edel and Orla, his doting grandson Thomas, family members Emer, Tanya and Kealan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11:30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cluain Arann (Nursing Station) Tipperary.

The late Collette Barrett

The death has occurred of Collette Barrett (née Dolan) late of Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Nenagh, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her husband Dick, sons Michael, Martin, Richard, Anthony, daughters Lilly, Collette, and Maria, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister Betty Wilson (Canada) and brother John Dolan (Cork), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home from 4pm on Wednesday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday evening at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.