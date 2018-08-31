Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, August 31, 2018

The late Jeremiah O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jer) O'Mahony late of Marker Yard and Clonmore, Cahir, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brothers John and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his loving brother Pat (Newbridge) relatives, great friend Margaret Wall, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Saturday from 5pm with Removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir at 7pm. Requiem mass on Sunday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cahir Day Care Centre.

The late Carmel Browne

The death has occurred of Carmel Browne (née Rossiter) late of Newchapel, Clerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughter Rachel, mother Joan, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and Bunty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan, on Saturday at 11.45am for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Ellen Maher

The death has occurred of Ellen Maher (née Ryan) late of Grousehall, Milestone, Thurles. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family Sean, Martina, Paudie and Siobhan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Friday from 5.30pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Patrick's Church, Kilcommon. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Kilcommon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Cystic Fibrosis Ward, University Hospital Limerick.

The late John Maher

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Maher of 19, Main Street, Templemore. Brother of the late Martin. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Bridie, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Saturday morning in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 10.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.