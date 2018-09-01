Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, September 1, 2018

The late Billy Heffernan

Late of The Shop, Ballyduff Village, Kilmeaden, Waterford / Fethard, Tipperary. Died on Thursday 30th August. Requiem mass on Saturday 1st September at 11am at St. Nicholas' Church, Ballyduff lower, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery immediately afterwards.

The late Anthony (Tony) Treacy

Late of Ballydrennan, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving relatives, cousins, neighbours and many friends. May Tony Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Saturday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at Carrig Church at 7pm. Requiem mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by burial in Monsea Graveyard.

The late Geraldine Stone (née Troy)

Late of Monaincha, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Kieran, sons Ger, Jamie and Kieran Jnr, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Ryan, Seán and Cillian, brothers Donnie and Liam, sisters Ann, Elizabeth, Maura and Caroline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Monday at 11.30am, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for funeral mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late Nora D'Estelle-Roe (née Carr)

Late of Main Street, Templemore, Tipperary. Nora died peacefully at the Regional Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Brooke. Deeply regretted by her sons George and Brooklyn, sister Breda (Ryan, Holycross), grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Nora Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Convent Chapel Templemore, (Malone's Funeral Home) this Saturday from 5pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, arriving at 7.45pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The late Nora (Nonoie) Condon (née O'Mahoney)

Late of Church Lane, Stradbally, Waterford / Annacarty, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Tom, son Gerard and grandson David. Deeply mourned by her loving sons Willie, Neill and P.J., daughters Mary and Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, family and friends. May Nora Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday 1st September from 4pm with rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 1pm in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

