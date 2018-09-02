Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, September 2, 2018

The late Geraldine Stone (née Troy)

Late of Monaincha, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Kieran, sons Ger, Jamie and Kieran Jnr, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Ryan, Seán and Cillian, brothers Donnie and Liam, sisters Ann, Elizabeth, Maura and Caroline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Monday at 11.30am, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for funeral mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late John Ryan Putter

Late of Carnahalla, Doon, Tipperary / Cork city. Passed away on September 1st, peacefully at Care Choice Nursing Home Ballynoe, Co. Cork. Brother of the late Paddy, Mary, Tom and Fr. Joe (USA). Sadly missed by his loving sisters Pauline, Nora and Teresa; and brother Phil; sister-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; relatives; and very good friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon, on Tuesday 4th September from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11.30pm and burial afterwards in Toem Cemetery.