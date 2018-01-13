Cahir family's pride as Alannah Beirne (24) dreams of Dancing with the Stars success

A model with strong Tipperary roots is setting her sights on RTÉ Dancing with the Stars Ireland success.

Alannah Beirne, the daughter Brenda Hyland from the Ardfinnan Road in Cahir, was ‘speechless and thrilled’ when asked to join the celebrity dancers as a replacement for the injured former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh.

Kildare born model Alannah, who finished third in Britain’s Next Top Model last year, was on route home for Christmas from London when she got the call to take part in the hit RTÉ series.

Alannah Beirne came third in Britain’s Next Top Model last year.

Brenda, a former Rose of Tralee who Christy Moore once wrote a song about called ‘Me and the Rose’, says Dancing with the Stars is a “wonderful opportunity” for her 24-year-old daughter.

“Alannah was born a model - that’s were she comes alive,” Brenda tells the Nationalist.

“She is really embracing the experience but she is nervous because she’s six weeks behind the others. She only got the call to go on the show when she was in the airport coming home from the UK for Christmas,” Brenda continues.

Brenda is “very proud” of Alannah’s determination and drive for taking on the challenge of Dancing with the Stars.

“It's been a hard couple of years for Alannah. She has her degree in Visual Merchandising and Display from Dublin Institute of Technology under her belt, but this is her dream and my goodness she is working hard. It really goes to show that if you aspire to do something and are passionate then you can achieve anything,” Brenda smiles.

Alannah with her dance partner Vitali Kozmin.

Brenda, who had a career in An Garda Síochána, credits Alannah’s dancing genes to her late father Richie Hyland from Newcastle, Co. Tipperary.

“My father was known locally in Tipperary as a great dancer, and as the saying goes ‘people used to queue up for a dance with Richie Hyland’. That’s were Alannah gets her talent from”.

Brenda says Alannah loves visiting her cousins in Tipperary, and is urging the public to support her in the contest. Alannah’s sister Jennifer who works for Amazon in Australia, singer-songwriter sister Caoimhe, and rugby star brother Tadhg who will join Munster from Scarlets next season will also be cheering her on in Dancing with the Stars. “There is six of us - myself, Herbie, David, Kathy, Flo, and Fiona who has been doing a fantastic job running Cahir Equestrian Centre. Alannah really enjoys visiting all the family in Tipperary and planning adventures with them. They will all be cheering her on in Dancing with the Stars,” Brenda adds.

Watch Alannah take to the dancefloor on Sunday on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.