Tipperary duo share €61,000 on Winning Streak

Tipperary duo Philip Murphy (27) and Deborah Lee (39) did the Premier County proud last Saturday, winning €61,000 between them on the National Lottery Winning Streak game show on RTÉ One.

Newport's Deborah got the chance to spin the iconic Grand Prize Wheel, landing €22,000 in the process and taking a total of €43,000 from the show which includes a holiday to Sorrento in Italy.

Deborah is normally a busy secretary in Convent Primary School in Newport, but at the moment she is a busy mum-of-two who is on maternity leave after having Henry just 6 months ago. She is also mum to five year old Emily, who was in the audience cheering her on on Saturday.

Deborah is married to Paul for the past two years and have been together for a decade. Deborah’s windfall from Winning Streak comes at a great time as the couple are building their own home, which they hope to move into in June. The house is close to where they are renting in Newport so she will use her winnings from the show for home furnishings. Deborah also plans to set a little bit aside for a nice sun holiday this summer for the family of four.

Newport's Deborah Lee won €43,000, including a holiday to Sorrento in Italy.

Meanwhile Philip Murphy from Cashel believes 2018 is going to be a year where he gets some good luck. And it could hardly have got off to a better start as he took a total of €18,000 from the show, including an amazing holiday to Jamaica.

His partner, Marvina, is also due their second child in March. The couple have been going out for the past three and a half years and have a son Logan who is 17 months old. Marvina is originally from Russia and has two children, Adreas (9) and Maya (6), from another relationship who live with the couple in Cashel. With his Winning Streak windfall Philip will put some cash towards a deposit for their very own home.

In his spare time Philip has a keen equine interest and owns two horses Lulu and Jack. Jack is only a young foal and is belong to Logan. He loves going out for trails with his friends on horseback where they explore the countryside.

A total of €191,000 was won on the game show last Saturday.