Tipperary's Sunday Morning Singers win prestigious carol competition

Cashel Community School has congratulated Sunday Morning Singers on their victory in the prestigious Lyric FM Carol for Christmas competition.

The talented ladies, all of whom are past students of the school, rehearse every Sunday as they wish to continue singing as a choir – hence Sunday Morning Singers.

They won first prize in a brand new category – Best Community Choir - for their chosen piece ‘For Him All Stars Have Shone’ after receiving great praise from the adjudicating panel.

The ladies very much wish to continue singing and performing in both local concerts and further competitions.

“All in Cashel Community School are thrilled for the girls success and see it as a true vindication of all the hard work put in by conductor Helen Colbert and the girls themselves over the years,” a school spokesperson added.

More Tipperary news.