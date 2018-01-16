PHOTOS: Legendary Carrick-on-Suir musician fondly remembered by family and friends

Carrick-on-Suir’s Liamie ‘The Doc’ Doherty was remembered and honoured with an anniversary mass in St. Nicholas Church to a backdrop of locally gifted musicians and singers from St. Christopher’s Folk Group and Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society recently.

Mass was followed by a tribute night in the Carraig Hotel where a lineup of legendary musicians - all of whom the late Liamie had played with for over 50 years - got everyone dancing and jiving.

It was a poignant yet joyful night where tales of earlier days were shared among friends who remembered Liamie and who always will. Vintage video footage of Liamie singing and musical performances going back over the years were shown between the band sessions as many sang along quietly tearful.

Liamie’s sister Mary Sweetman, her husband Junior Sweetman and their sons Damien, Jamie and Graham joined in the celebrations. Damien spoke on behalf of the family at the end of the night, thanking everyone for coming together to celebrate Liamie’s life. He said his uncle Liamie was always happy on stage and even happier singing with the people of Carrick-on-Suir. He gave huge credit to all the musicians performing on the night who were all very much part of Liamie’s life and united in music. “Thank you for being there for Liamie and by sharing your appreciation for Liamie by coming out here tonight to celebrate his life,” he said.

Musician Billy Byrne who was a friend of Liamie’s thanked everyone for making the tribute night special. He thanked Willie Hartery for collating all the video clips shown on the night. The gathering then sang ‘Carrick My Home Town’ to a video recording of Liamie.

A special thanks to Willie Hartery, Tom Grace, Liam Barry, John Denby and all who contributed material and footage for the event. All proceeds of the night which amounted to €1,200 will go towards Camphill and St. Brigid’s Hospice.

