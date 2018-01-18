SLIDESHOW: Crowds turn out for Cahir Operation Transformation 5k walk

The national RTÉ Operation Transformation 5k walks got off to a great start recently with a big crowd arriving at Duneske in Cahir to sign up for this year’s event.

"It’s a great way to get fit and lose weight all in the company of like minded people who support you in every way. It concludes with another family 5k walk on Saturday 24th February," a spokesperson said.

Cahir Meet and Train thanks Cahir Men’s Shed and Tidy Towns for stewarding, Tipperary Civil Defence, Cahir Gardai division, and Duneske Leisure. Credit also goes to the committee and Tipperary Sports Partnership as well as local media for continued support.

Couch to 5k group meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm in Duneske. All levels of fitness are catered for.

