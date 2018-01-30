SLIDESHOW: Over 120 children take part in Credit Union Schools Quiz in Clonmel

The Credit Union Schools Quiz took place at Clonmel Park Hotel recently with over 30 teams of four representing many local primary schools.

Results under 11: 1st St Mary's CBS, 2nd Grange National School, 3rd Mullinahone National School. Results under 13: 1st Presentation, 2nd St Mary’s CBS, 3rd Powerstown National School.

The local pupils are delighted to have stage one of three in the competition completed, with the final round taking place in Dublin later this year.

More Tipperary news.