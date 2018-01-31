Slideshow: Magnificent art work by Tipperary children goes on display

The Artist in Primary School Scheme is an initiative of Tipperary County Council’s Arts Office with the support of the Arts Council of Ireland and is open to applications from all primary schools in the county. The aim of this scheme is to give pupils the opportunity to work with a professional artist on a once-off project from any artistic discipline including visual arts, music, dance, literature, film, architecture, photography and new media.

The magnificent work created by children from all parts of Tipperary over the last two years of the scheme is currently on display at two locations in Tipperary. The Clonmel exhibition, which runs at the Tipperary County Museum, was launched recently by Mayor of Clonmel Borough District, Cllr. Catherine Carey, and runs until 9th February. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and the exhibition is open to the public. An exhibition of work created by children in the northern part of the county runs in The Civic Offices in Nenagh until 13th February.

Mayor Cllr. Catherine Carey praised the high standard of the worked created by children from the participating schools and thanked the artists, school principals, pupils and staff for their work to ensure this artwork finds a public audience. She also thanked curator Katy Goodhue and staff of the Arts Office and County Museum who coordinated the exhibition. The closing date for the next round of applications to the 2018 Artist in Primary School Scheme is 14th March, and guidelines and application forms are available on Tipperary County Council's website.