Tipperary choir raise money for charity

Belle Voci Choir’s recent charity concert in St. Joseph’s Church, Ferryhouse, raised €815 for Friends of Bridgewater House and Knocklofty Rural Day Service.

Belle Voci chairperson Marion Connors presented the cheque to George Hogg of Friends of Bridgewater House and Knocklofty Rural Day Service. George expressed his gratitude for the donation and explained that it would go towards the purchase of three extra seats for their specially adapted mini-bus.



The candlelit concert was a huge success, and as well as the choir there were performances from singer Sean Callaghan, musician Dave Corbett, Maria Fennessy with her young students, and soloist Madeleine Hearn.

Under the musical direction of Eamon O’Malley, with accompanist Mary Rose McNally, the choir performed the Irish premiere of the music of renowned composer and conductor Bob Chilcott - ‘The Midnight of your Birth’.

The choir are grateful to Fr. Paddy Pierce for the use of St. Joseph’s Church for the concert venue and for rehearsals on Monday evenings. Their next performance event will be their summer concert in May for which rehearsals are already afoot.

The fundraising continues for Friends of Bridgewater House and Knocklofty Rural Day Service with a table quiz in Eldon’s Bar, Dillon Street, Clonmel this Thursday 1st February at 9pm. Teams of four are €20. Raffle and spot prizes on the night.

