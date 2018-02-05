Outstanding Cashel teenager wins top prize at Limerick Féile

Cashel Community School fifth year student David Barnett won first prize in the senior French Horn competition at Limerick Féile recently.

The 17-year-old’s repertoire on the night comprised two pieces, Mozart’s Horn Concerto No.3 and Bozza’s En Irlande.

David started playing the French Horn five years ago and quickly proved himself to be a very talented musician. He studies with Liam Daly and hopes to study music at Cork School of Music.

David plays with the school orchestra, most recently for the production of Beauty and the Beast. He is studying music for the Leaving Certificate in 2019. In addition, he is a member of Banna Cluain Meala where his talent was originally nurtured.

