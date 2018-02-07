Tipperary town disability awareness project receives national recognition

The HSE has welcomed the awarding of a silver award in the All-Ireland Community and Council Awards 2018 to a disability awareness project it has supported in Tipperary town.

'Let’s Able, not Label' is a training resource pack that was launched in Tipperary last October by disabilities awareness advocate Joanne O’Riordan.

The HSE/Community Healthcare South East services in partnership with the Community and Economic Development section of Tipperary County Council and through the Tipperary Gold Star disability awareness community programme has supported the making of the 'Let’s Able, not Label' video and related initiatives in Tipperary town, collaborating with several public and voluntary agencies and the commercial sector. The programme was created by 12 transition year students at St. Ailbes, St. Anne’s and the Abbey CBS in Tipperary town, L.I.T. Tipperary and members of the South Tipperary Disability Groups Forum to provide a disability awareness programme for incoming first years to secondary schools in the area.

Now in its 12th year, the All-Ireland Community and Council Awards 2018 (presented by the Local Authority Members Association, LAMA and the awards’ sponsors) recognise and reward communities and councils who are working together to deliver excellence in development and recreational projects. Projects across 20 categories were nominated from across the state, as demonstrations of work being done to enhance local areas for the good of their communities.

At a gala awards ceremony on Saturday 3rd February in Croke Park in Dublin, the 2018 category winners were announced by presenter and RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey. Following an in-depth judging process, over 100 projects nationwide from 23 counties were shortlisted across the 20 categories. 'Let’s Able, not Label' were nominated and accorded a sliver award under the Best Disability Access and Inclusion category.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Carol Moore (manager, South Tipperary Disability Services, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) said: “We are delighted with this recognition and it’s a boost to all those involved in this important work in communities throughout county Tipperary. The 'Let’s Able, not Label' Disability Awareness Training Resource Pack is a collaborative project, linked to the promotion of health and wellbeing identified in the Tipperary Revitalising Areas by Planning, Investment and Development (R.A.P.I.D.) Plan. It was supported by the Area Implementation Team and was delivered by the HSE Disability Services Gold Star, the transition year students and TY Coordinators of St. Ailbes, St. Anne’s and the Abbey CBS in Tipperary town, L.I.T. Tipperary and members of the South Tipperary Disability Forum in developing a Disability Awareness Programme for incoming first years to secondary schools within Tipperary town.”

Welcoming the accolade, Anne Bradshaw (HSE and programme co-ordinator of the Tipperary Gold Star disabilities awareness programme) said:

“The video is part of a 'Let’s Able, not Label' resource pack which we hope will be availed of by all secondary schools in county Tipperary to build understanding and awareness of living with physical, sensory, intellectual or hidden disabilities. The resource pack is a positive message and campaign that can only contribute to increased awareness of challenges faced, not just in education but by our friends and family with disability. Following on from our shortlisting in the recent HSE Excellence Awards, this recognition in the All-Ireland Community and Council Awards 2018 is indeed a demonstration of work being done to enhance local areas for the good of their communities.”

Pictured above: Carol Moore (manager, South Tipperary Disability Services, HSE/South East Community Healthcare), Cllr. Dr. Phyll Bugler, Sinéad Carr (Director of Services, Tipperary County Council) and Fiona Crotty (Community and Economic Development Officer, Tipperary County Council).