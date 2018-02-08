Cashel students awarded for 'stepping outside of their comfort zones'

Cashel Community School has congratulated their sixth year students Chelsea Kenny, Stephen Foley and Lorna Hoare recently received silver Gaisce medals at an awards ceremony in The Source Arts Theatre, Thurles.

MC at the was Tipp FM’s Owen Lonergan and Munster and Ireland rugby player Niall Scannell.

The Silver President’s Award challenged the Cashel Community School students to step outside their comfort zones and got them involved in their community. They got physically fitter, developed their personal skills and partook in an adventure journey. They travelled to Ballymacarbry in county Waterford where they trekked for 50km over three days.

“We are very proud of our students achievements. Our awardees are now determined to continue their Gaisce journey and some have already begun their journey to their Gold Award,” a Cashel Community School spokesperson added.