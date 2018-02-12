Glory for Tipperary club in Galway

Dundrum AC were well represented at the Irish Life Health National Juvenile B, Intermediate and Masters Cross Country Championships in Clarinbridge, Co. Galway, last Sunday (February 11).

Seven club girls took part in the Juvenile B race, while four girls competed in the under 11 girls race - 79th Emma Kingston, 83rd Brid Quirke, 91st Aisling Decruis and 93rd Roisin Ferncombe.

In the girls under 13 competition, Orla Ryan placed 12th and secured a Top 12 medal, while 45th Paula Quirke and 46th Millie Kelly also took part.

Dundrum AC star athlete Kevin Moore flew back from England to compete in the Men's Intermediate 8k race and continued his fantastic form with to win silver in 31:19. Kevin chased down second place and cleared him by 12 seconds.

Four Dundrum AC athletes took part in the Men's Master's over 7k. 27th Dermot Hayes (28:42) won Individual silver in the over 50 category.

Other results included 142nd Tommy Byrnes (34:01) who placed 29th in the over 50 category, 183rd Michael Moore (36:01) who finished 21st in the over 55 category, and 201st Tony Delaney (37:16) who came 50th in the over 50 category. The four athletes combined to win silver in the men's over 50 club team event, and Dermot and Tommy were on the Tipperary men's team that won bronze.

“Special congratulations to our silver medalists Kevin and Dermot, and a fantastic result from the club to win silver in the team event, and Orla Ryan on a great Top 12 medal,” a club spokesperson added.

