Tipperary women win €75,000 on RTÉ's Winning Streak

Two women from County Tipperary had a blast on the National Lottery Winning Streak game show on RTÉ One last Saturday (10th February), winning a total of €75,000 between them.

Nenagh's Denise Cullen won €30,000 and will share it with four members of her family, while Ballyfinane's Catriona Quigley won €45,000 for her dad John Ryan, who she was playing for.

Public health nurse Denise was playing on behalf of her sister Noreen Ryan as the family say she is the lucky one and put her name on all draws they enter. Denise purchased the Winning Streak scratch card last summer and only remembered that she had the lucky three star ticket at the bottom of her handbag over Christmas. She then decided to put her sister Noreen’s name on the ticket because she is the lucky one.

Originally meeting Donal on a blind date, Denise married her husband in 2005 and they have two children, Ella (6) and Rián (2). She works at Pearse Street Primary Care Centre in Dublin.

Marty Whelan (Winning Streak game show co-host), Denise Cullen (who played on behalf of Noreen Ryan from Nenagh), Noreen Ryan (winning recipient), Dermot Griffin (chief executive of the National Lottery), and Sinead Kennedy (Winning Streak game show co-host).

Catriona Ryan played Winning Streak on Saturday on behalf of her father John Ryan. The Tipperary man never misses an episode of Winning Streak and he was in shock last weekend as his name was pulled out of the drum by Sinead Kennedy and Marty Whelan. As soon as his name was called, a delighted John (77) decided he wanted his lucky daughter Catriona to take his place on the show.

Retired Irish Rail worker John has been married to Limerick woman, Kay for over 40 years and they plan to spend their Winning Streak prize money on home renovations. Catriona, who works in Dunnes Stores in Thurles, is married to Paddy since 2003 and they have two children, Darragh (15) and Emma (11). Supporting Catriona in the Winning streak audience were her brother John and her sisters Ellen, Anne and Josie.

The Winning Streak audience was buzzing from the huge Tipperary supporting contingent, and both Denise and Catriona done their families and county proud.

A total of €218,000 was won on the game show last week. Winning Streak scratch cards offer a range of great instant cash prizes plus a 3-star prize,which gives players the opportunity to enter a draw to appear on the game show. Five players are selected to appear on Winning Streak with the chance to win €500,000 instantly on the Grand Prize Wheel.

Winning Streak scratch cards also offer players the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime luxury cruise for two worth €5,000. To enter the draw for the Luxury Cruise for two, entrants must collect the letters S-E-A from the stub portion of their Winning Streak scratch card and send those into the National Lottery in the special grey stub envelope which are available from National Lottery retail sales agents.

Winning Streak is based solely on chance and there is no skill involved. To enter, players must submit a 3-star ticket in one of the special 3-star envelopes, which are available from all National Lottery Retail Sales Agents. On the Thursday preceding the game show, one hundred 3-star entries are drawn randomly in a preliminary draw that takes place under strict security controls in National Lottery offices. From these 100 entries, the five players for the following show are drawn and their names are featured on the game show.