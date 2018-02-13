Tipperary man to star on TV3’s ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ after devastating break-up this Valentine’s Day

A Tipperary man is set to feature on TV3’s brand new show Heartbreak Hotel on Valentine's Day.

Presented by Maia Dunphy, Heartbreak Hotel brings four broken-hearted singletons on a retreat to help them move on from a break-up. All four are fresh from the aftermath of a wounding split and are desperately looking to get their life back together and embrace the new life of a singleton again.

Thurles 26-year-old Gordon and his partner were together for six years. In a rural town, they found coming out tricky but feel they gained acceptance as they were a ‘serious couple’. Gordon and his boyfriend of six years decided to test the water by taking a break and immediately Gordon knew the break was not something that he wanted. However, his boyfriend did not feel the same way and Gordon is now devastated over the situation.

Breaking up from a serious relationship is known as the second most traumatic life experience after the death of a loved one, so, it’s not surprising that the hurt and pain felt seems to linger on and on, well after the actual split.

Deep in the rural and rustic countryside is Ireland’s only divorce and break-up retreat. A unique experience that guides and assists our participants on the how to survive and thrive after a break-up.

Maia Dunphy will be on hand to offer comforting support to the participants, a shoulder to cry on and will help them face their challenges while pushing them to their boundaries. Joining Maia is Sara Davison, best known as The Divorce Coach, who has created revolutionary new ways to cope with break-ups and divorce. She has combined her coaching skills with her own personal divorce experience to create a unique programme to help anyone battling a break-up. Sara is a bestselling author of ‘Uncoupling-How to Survive and Thrive after Break-Up and Divorce’. Sara brings her unique skills in helping our participants move from surviving to thriving.