Glory for Tipperary athletes at County Novice Road Championship

Dundrum AC were well represented at the County Novice Road Championship on Sunday 18th February in Moyne. Conditions were good with mild weather and thankfully the rain held off.

The ladies raced over 3k and men over 6k. This year both races finished on Moyne AC's impressive athletics track with the last 300m of each race on the track, giving a good view for spectators.

Six Dundrum AC athletes competed in the ladies race. First home for the club and making her club debut at championship level was 15th Ali O'Connor in 12:18, on her heels was 16th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 12:20, and 19th Mairead Julian 12:32 - these three ladies finished 6th team. Next were 22nd Karen Coughlan 12:40, 23rd Martha Quirke 13:04 and 24th Rebecca Lenehan 13:11 - these three placed 7th team.

Jessica Hayes also made her club debut at championship level, but due to a registration error she wasn't officially able to compete. Congratulations to Ciara Cummins on her win and breaking the Novice A record in 10:59.

Dundrum AC ladies at the County Novice Road Championship in Moyne.

11 Dundrum AC men competed in the men's 6k. Gareth McGlinchey and Dermot Hayes both had superb races and both obtained 6k PBs. Gareth and Dermot were in the leading trio until 5k when the eventual winner Jimmy Boland broke away. Gareth maintained his pace to win silver in 19:39 and hot on his heels was Dermot winning bronze in 19:41.

20th Eamonn Morrissey 21:49 and 21st Donal Keane 22:03 combined with Gareth and Dermot to win silver in the team event.

Other results included 26th Stephen Ryan 22:45, 27th Paudie Coen 22:51, 31st Ruaidhri Devitt 23:10 and 40th John Shanahan Jnr who made his debut in this championship - these four placed 8th team. 44th Declan Buckley 24:30, 50th John McCormack 24:52 and 64th Michael Browne 27:49 also competed.

Lahinch 5 Mile

12 Dundrum AC Fit4Life ladies turned out for the second race in the Run Clare Series recently. The Lahinch 5 Mile was a challenging course with plenty of uphill and some strong head on winds from mile 3 onwards in wet and cold conditions. First home for the club was 142nd Christina Fryday in a PB time of 40:33, followed by 193rd Tracie O'Dwyer 41:51, 249th Elaine Murphy 43:08, 262nd Yvonne Heaney 43:29, 263rd Jan O'Dwyer 43:31, 303rd Patricia Moloney 44:41, 454th Colette Alley 48:05, 466th Claire Ryan 48:24, 568th Mary Shanahan 51:05, 656th Naoimh Dooley 53:45, 690th Orela Blake 55:42 and 702nd Lorna Duggan 56:13.

Dundrum AC Fit4Life ladies at the Lahinch 5 Mile.

